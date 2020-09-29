Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alice Springs councillor Jacinta Price has been appointed as the town’s new deputy mayor.
Alice Springs councillor Jacinta Price has been appointed as the town’s new deputy mayor.
Politics

Jacinta Price new deputy mayor for Alice Springs

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
29th Sep 2020 8:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALICE Springs councillor Jacinta Price has been appointed as the town's new deputy mayor.

It was decided at a council meeting on Tuesday night where Cr Catherine Satour also received a nomination for the position.

Cr Jacinta Price said she believed she had been a representative of the council for the past five years "with all my heart and soul".

"I appreciate the hard work we all provide together as council members," Cr Price said.

"Despite the fact we come from many different backgrounds, we come together as a team to represent our community and its different facets.

"Given the experience that I've had I would love the opportunity to be able to represent our council as deputy mayor.

"I think it's exciting both myself and councillor Satour have both accepted nominations given historically I'm not aware that we have had an Indigenous female as a deputy mayor as part of our council."

"I've been committed for some time now to this community as a whole. I've also been encouraged by members of our public with support from members across the community to put my hand up for the position."

Cr Price will remain in the role until the next local government election, which is scheduled for August 2021.

    

Originally published as Jacinta Price new deputy mayor for Alice Springs

jacinta price politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Premium Content 'We will all suffer for it in the end'

        Letters to the Editor A long-time train campaigner she she is forced to "turn my face away" over the loss of the rail corridor.

        Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        Premium Content Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        News POLICE said it was not immediately obvious what the corpses were.

        Your must-know news: Murder trial, border bubble, weather

        Your must-know news: Murder trial, border bubble, weather

        News Everything you need to know today - weather, news headlines and more

        Ice-affected man crashed into boulders with dog in ute

        Premium Content Ice-affected man crashed into boulders with dog in ute

        News Ballina man had already been banned from getting behind the wheel