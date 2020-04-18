Menu
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Picture: Greg Bowker/Getty Images
Politics

Jacinda Ardern sued over coronavirus lockdown

by Tom Minear, Charles Miranda, Sarah Blake in New York, Nathan Vass, Annabel Ross and AAP, News Corp A
18th Apr 2020 11:42 AM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being sued by two men who believe they have been unlawfully detained by the country's strict COVID-19 lockdown.

The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made the claims at the Auckland High Court on Friday during a virtual meeting, according to local media platform Stuff.

The men have asked for a writ of habeas corpus, which seeks to rule an imprisonment unlawful and release the applicants.

They further told the court the United Nations Secretary-General should have been consulted before the lockdown restrictions were imposed and the lockdown decision was made with no real evidence, as reported by Stuff.

Crown lawyer Austin Powell, who virtually represented Ms Ardern in court, argued the lockdown did not amount to detention.

Justice Mary Peters reserved her decision but said it would be considered urgent.

Ms Ardern will announce on Monday whether New Zealand can begin to move out of lockdown which has been in place since March 25.

On Friday the country reported 1409 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths.

