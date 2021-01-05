‘I’ve killed him’: Daycare director after boy dies on bus

EDMONTON Goodstart centre former director Michael Glenn Lewis allegedly told ambulance officers "I've killed him" and "I thought there was a funny smell in the car" when a three-year-old boy was found deceased in a bus outside Hambledon State School about 3pm on February 19, a court has been told.

Maliq (Meeky) Nicholas Floyd Namok-Malamoo, 3, was tragically located inside the minibus belonging to the Edmonton Goodstart Early Learning centre.

Former centre director Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, and former staff member Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, have both been charged with manslaughter.

In a committal hearing at Cairns Magistrates Court for Ms Grills before Magistrate Kevin Priestly, ambulance officer Jeremy Neal answered questions from Ms Grills' defence barrister Tony Kimmins.

Former Goodstart Early Learning Edmonton centre director Michael Glenn Lewis. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Members of the public laid flowers and teddies at the Goodstart Early Learning Centre. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE



Mr Neal told police that Mr Lewis said allegedly said to ambulance officers: "I can't believe I have done this".

He allegedly told Mr Neal "I thought I'd done the headcounts. I have had meetings all day. I thought there was a funny smell in the car when I was driving to the school".

Mr Lewis allegedly said "I'll never see my kids again. What's going to happen now? They're going to come and kill me. My boss said don't talk to the police".

Ambulance officer James Andrews said he spent 25 to 30 minutes with Mr Lewis, who allegedly kept repeating "I've killed him - my life's over".

Police officers attend Hambledon State School at Edmonton in February, where a 3 year old was found dead in a Goodstart Early Learning Centre minibus. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE



"I picked him up this morning, he gave me a big hug, he was my best mate, how have I done this to him?" Mr Lewis allegedly said.

The court has heard Mr Lewis drove the bus on the day in question, with Ms Grills also present on the bus, and that they initially forgot to pick up the boy and went back for him after a call from his mother.

The court was told on Monday the regular bus driver Marisol Mathews was on three days leave when the incident took place.

The committal hearing continues.

Originally published as 'I've killed him': Daycare director after boy dies on bus