It's time to join the jade brigade

Model Cayley Scrooby at The Island in Surfers Paradise wearing an outfit from David Jones. Jerad Williams
by Chantay Logan

It's not that easy being green, as everyone's favourite frog was fond of lamenting.

Yet, with gorgeous garment greenery growing on shelves, there's never been a better time to join the jade brigade.

The trick to pulling off autumn's statement hue is in choosing a shade that suits your skin tone.

Deep forest green is the flatterer of the family and universally becoming.

If your skin has cool undertones, you'll look best in a blue-based teal, while warm undertones work better with yellow-based moss-like shades.

Pure jewel tones make the strongest statement, but you don't have to commit to a block colour.

Designers are exploring darkly exotic flowers and precious plants for print inspiration, perfect for pairing with midnight staples like these Saba culottes.

Gold jewellery is the classic complement, but consider patent or metallic boots to add a modern edge to silky cocktail numbers.

Don't be afraid to play with power colours, contrasting jewel greens with equally bold accessories.

Model: Cayley Scrooby, Chic

Fashion: All looks at David Jones, davidjones.com.au

Stylist: Sally Coates

Location: The Island Penthouse

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Local Partners