Menu
Login

When Lotto wins go wrong
News

'It's outrageous': Couple wins $20k a month for 20 years

16th Jul 2018 12:08 PM | Updated: 3:20 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast couple now believe Friday the 13th is their lucky day after winning the first prize in Set for Life and pocketing $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

They are the 40th Set for Life First Prize winner nationally since the game began almost three years ago.

They are also the 12th first prize winner nationally so far this year.

A Golden Casket official broke the news of the win to the couple.

The happy woman, who asked to remain anonymous, confessed she was in a state of shock.

"Ah no, I don't believe it," she said.

"Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, I don't believe it. Twenty years - phenomenal.

"Wow, oh my gosh.

This is amazing, it is outrageous actually - I am going to be in shock for a very long time.

"When you first called, my husband and I thought we had won something reasonable, but it never occurred to us that it was the big prize, so thank you so much.

"Turns out Friday the 13th isn't so bad after all.

"Friday the 13th will be party time from now on."

The winning woman admitted their Set for Life prize had come at the perfect time.

"We are retired, but we were at a crossroad trying to figure out what to do. We have been hunting for jobs and now we can finally give up," she said.

The winning entry was purchased at Nextra Chancellor Park at Sippy Downs.

editors picks friday the 13th lotto luck
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping COLES will continue to offer its heavy-duty plastic bags for free to help customers transition away from … plastic bags.

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    PHOTOS: Ballina celebrates our 'deadly' women

    Community "Because of her, we can” was a fitting theme for this celebration

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

    Movies Hollywood actor will be part of a special screening this week

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    See Mamma Mia first with the girls

    Movies Advance screenings will be held by two local cinemas

    Local Partners