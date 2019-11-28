Actors Aaron Jakubenko and Katrina Bowden with director Martin Wilson, centre, on location for the movie Great White.

Actors Aaron Jakubenko and Katrina Bowden with director Martin Wilson, centre, on location for the movie Great White. Vince Valitutti

FILMING wraps today on the survival thriller Great White, and the film's star says it has done nothing to ease her fear of sharks.

Shot at locations across southeast Queensland - including Peel Island, Woongoolba, Redcliffe and Brisbane - the independent film from the producers of Black Water: Abyss is due for release in 2021.

The Bold and the Beautiful's Katrina Bowden stars opposite Tidelands' Aaron Jakubenko in the Jaws-inspired thriller.

"I've always wanted to be in a movie like this. It's not just your run-of-the-mill shark movie," she said from the film's Hemmant warehouse, which boasts the same 300-tonne water tank purpose built for Black Water: Abyss.

"It's really character based and character driven. Sometimes these movies don't work as well because you don't care about the characters before they all start dying. In this one, I think we've done a good job of making everyone really likeable and hopefully the audience will really care about all of us. It's something that drew me to this project."

Bowden plays Kaz, a seaplane operator, who, along with her partner and passengers, becomes abandoned on the fictional Hell's Reef in Northern Australia with two Great White sharks hunting them as they attempt to make it to shore.

"I'm actually really afraid of sharks," Bowden said. "It's something I think about every time I'm in deep water. I don't think (working on) this movie is doing anything to cure that fear. It's human nature to be afraid of that."

Filming on and in the water has been an eye-opening experience for the award-winning actor, who is best known for her long-running role on the American comedy series 30 Rock.

"We couldn't see at all, just shapes and colours," she said. "Just getting all the beats correctly, trying to look at the right places and remembering you're acting at the same time was really challenging, but once we practised it enough we got there and it was really great. The stuff we shot was really beautiful."

Directed by Martin Wilson with a script by Michael Boughen (Tomorrow, When The War Began), the film also stars Tim Kano (Neighbours), Kimie Tsukakoshi (The Family Law) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Dead Lands).