‘It’s got to stop’: 80% of farmers are victims of crime

Farmers are being urged to stay vigilant as rural crime increases. PHOTOGRAPHER: ZOE PHILLIPS

More than 80 per cent of NSW farmers have reported being a victim of crime, according to new research by the Centre for Rural Criminology, University of New England.

The research revealed there are high levels of repeat victimisation, with more than 76 per cent of farmers being a victim of crime on more than two occasions, and more than 23 per cent experiencing crime more than seven times.

Crime Stoppers and the NSW Police Force have launched a statewide crime campaign to address awareness of regional crimes, prevention measures and to increase reporting to Crime Stoppers and the police.

The campaign will provide information on how regional communities can deter or prevent crime in their area while encouraging everyone to report crime.

The message to the NSW community is: “Any information on any crime anytime”.

Regional crime can affect individual’s finances and safety directly but can also have a more widespread impact on the prosperity of the town and its people.

Crimes in regional areas have a flow-on effect, impacting pricing, distribution, and availability of produce everywhere.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said it was important for regional residents to report any piece of information no matter how small to Crime Stoppers and the NSW Police.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

“It’s disheartening to hear more than 80 per cent of our farmers have reported being victims of criminal activity,” Mr Elliot said.

“Our farmers have had a shocking few years with drought, bushfires, COVID-19 and floods – adding victim-of-crime to the mix is reprehensible.

“We’re calling on the NSW community to report any information on any crime anytime. If you know something, say something.

“We’ve seen first-hand the resilience of our farmers, but I draw the line on regional crime.”

NSW Crime Stoppers CEO, Peter Price, called on the community to work together to stamp out crime in the regions.

“We don’t want to know who you are; we just want to know what you know,” Mr Price said.

“We are launching a campaign to draw the line on regional crime.

“Crime Stoppers is calling for a whole of community approach to draw the line on crime and adopt better prevention strategies and be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour.

“The result will be a better, more prosperous future and healthier communities that thrive.”

Peter Price, CEO and Director of Crime Stoppers NSW speaking to the media. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

Crime Stoppers is working with the NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention Team and the Police Transport and Public Safety Command across a range of major crime areas including stock theft, marine theft and poaching.

NSW Police Force’s Corporate Sponsor for Rural Crime, Acting Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, said it is important to work together to protect farmers.

“Rural crime has no borders and police across Australia are working together to protect the livelihood of our farmers against offenders who target them,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.

“Our farmers have already suffered natural disasters such as drought, bushfires and floods and we will not accept people stealing from them or making them feel vulnerable in their own home.

“We urge you to call Crime Stoppers or your local police with any information.”

The newly-launched community awareness campaign will run statewide for a 12-month period.

Crime Stoppers will be visiting regional communities to engage with communities in an effort to help reduce crime and increase reporting.

You can help by reporting anything suspicious, strange, or concerning.

Any piece of information, anything you have seen or heard, may be crucial in preventing or solving a crime.

Call or click Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000/ nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

For a crime in progress call Triple Zero (000). Save Triple Zero for Emergencies (000)

The Crime Stoppers contact centre operates 24/7, 365 days a year and all information captured is in complete confidence.