Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Chris Hemsworth collects honey with his
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Chris Hemsworth collects honey with his "little beekeepers" from a Flow Hive.
News

‘IT’S EPIC’: Thor praises sweet local invention

Marc Stapelberg
30th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS Flow Hive has now reached intergalactic proportions with the mighty Thor harvesting honey here on earth.

In a video post, Hollywood megastar Chris Hemsworth commented on the “epic” nature of the invention while harvesting honey with his family.

The heart-throb can be seen enjoying the morning sunlight, golden honey flowing from a Flow Hive into jars, while his two “little beekeepers”, dressed head to toe in beekeeping suits admire bees, safe from stings.

Hemsworth gives the Flow Hive his tick of approval, praising the hive invented in a shed at The Channon by Cedar Anderson and his father Stuart.

“Look at this,” Thor said. “Harvesting honey and no disturbance to the bees.

“Pretty epic Cedar, it’s a good invention.”

Flow Hive social media were quick to respond to the flurry of messages by supporters alerting them to the fact they had been given the nod of approval from the Extraction star.

“Thanks everyone who’s tagged us to let us know that Chris Hemsworth has shared his family’s harvesting video,” the Flow Hive post read.

“Yes, we did see it.

“It’s so incredible to see how many people are using their extra time to enjoy activities in the garden with their kids.

“Kids love getting messy with honey harvests and those little bee suits are so cute.

“One thing’s for sure, no matter who you are, harvesting your Flow Hive is an amazing experience for your whole family.”

Facebook followers were supportive and seeing the humour in the situation with Jo Jordan Louise Cate posting “You’re in THORoughly great company”, while another wrote “Thor harvesting honey. Are those Asgardian bees?”.

Lisa Lucas tagged Belinda Ryan “Even Thor has one!”

chris hemsworth flow hive northern rivers beekeeping northern rivers business northern rivers celebrity northern rivers investigation northern rivers thor
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'People are looking at their walls': Art sales on the rise

        premium_icon 'People are looking at their walls': Art sales on the rise

        News A LOCAL Bundjalung artist says he's seen a spike in demand for his fine art during the coronavirus pandemic.

        Weigh in on the future of NSW waste

        premium_icon Weigh in on the future of NSW waste

        News THERE’S less than two weeks left to have your say on the future of waste in NSW

        Salvos ask you to knock on their digital door this year

        premium_icon Salvos ask you to knock on their digital door this year

        News EVERY May for 55 years, the Salvation Army has knocked on the doors of Australian...

        Popular market goes online to beat virus

        premium_icon Popular market goes online to beat virus

        News YOU don’t have to miss out on local produce during the lockdown as market goes...