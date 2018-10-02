Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cricket

It’s all smiles for North Coast Big Bash fans

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
18th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE next time the Sydney Sixers come to play in Coffs Harbour, the stage will be set for an even bigger and better event.

The Federal Government has kicked in almost $100,000 toward the exceedingly popular event which will see a round of the Big Bash League come to C.ex Stadium in Coffs Harbour.

The exciting T20 cricket match attracted thousands of sports mad folk from across the North Coast and proved one of the most successful sporting events in the region.

In July, Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight announced it was back by popular demand.

The money was one part of $290,000 in bushfire recovery grants given out across the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen LGAs.

Tamworth-raised Josh Hazlewood made a triumphant return to the bush and Big Bash cricket with figures of 1 for 18 in the Big Bash League cricket match between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers at Coffs International Stadium in Coffs Harbour, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo: Jason O'Brien / AAP
Tamworth-raised Josh Hazlewood made a triumphant return to the bush and Big Bash cricket with figures of 1 for 18 in the Big Bash League cricket match between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers at Coffs International Stadium in Coffs Harbour, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Photo: Jason O'Brien / AAP

Embrace Orara Valley be given $45,000 for events such as the Rainforest Rattler, a heritage train ride through the region, and a further $5,000 for Play Coffs Coast.

The sporting project encourages participants in sporting events to extend their stay in the region.

Events in the Bellingen shire have also received a boost with $40,000 for the Community Festivals and Event Fund and $105,000 for the Event Stimulus Fund.

The stimulus fund enables event organisers to attract quality artists to events such as the International Film Festival, Readers and Writers Festival and Dorrigo Folk and Blues Festival.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said over $7 million in funding from the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants program had been announced today.

"We committed to stick with bushfire-affected communities for their long recovery journey and these grants are one important support mechanism to get tourists back to affected areas," he said.

We know some of these areas were hit with drought, bushfires and then COVID-19. Australians can assist in the recovery of these areas by holidaying in these locations when they can."

"I would urge every Australian to consider taking a regional holiday in a bushfire affected area."

More Stories

coffs coast. c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour city council sydney sixers t20 big bash league
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        Premium Content BYPASS WIN: No more trucks ‘bellowing’ through town

        News The villages of Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn are no longer on the Pacific Highway. We checked in with business owners to get their initial reactions.

        Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Premium Content Train tunnel vision won’t stop rail trail going full steam

        Opinion It's been 16 years since the last commuter train left the station

        Spike in dog attacks on electricity meter readers

        Premium Content Spike in dog attacks on electricity meter readers

        News Explained: What can happen to your bill if a reading can't be done

        Verdict for driver who claimed he didn’t know he hit woman

        Premium Content Verdict for driver who claimed he didn’t know he hit woman

        News HE WAS accused of striking a 59-year-old woman with his vehicle and failing to stop...