Chairs float on the flooded St. Mark Square during a high-water alert.
Weather

High floods put Venice underwater

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 1:20 PM

AN unbelievable three-quarters of the Italian city of Venice is drowning in water after a storm brought heavy rains and historic flooding.

The addition of strong winds raised the water levels by more than 150cm, causing the worst flooding to hit the famous city in a decade.

Five people have died in the weather event, as the national Civil Protection Agency issued multiple warnings with many local authorities shutting schools and urging people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

These are the most gobsmacking photos of the floods.

People walk in a flooded street of Venice, Italy, as 70 per cent of the lagoon city has been flooded by waters rising 149 centimetres above sea level. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
Protect the shoes. Picture: Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP
