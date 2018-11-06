Menu
Christian Daghio has tragically died after a boxing title fight in Bangkok.
Boxing

Boxer tragically dies after sickening KO

by Gary Stonehouse
6th Nov 2018 7:30 AM

AN Italian boxer has tragically died after a title fight in Bangkok.

Christian Daghio, 49, a former champion in Muay Thai and boxing, died in hospital after he was put in a coma due to injuries suffered during the WBC Asia title match against Don Parueang on October 26.

He leaves behind his wife and five-year-old daughter.

Footage shows Daghio being knocked out in the 12th round after receiving several huge punches to his head and face.

He was immediately treated by medical staff in the ring before he was rushed to a hospital in Bangkok.

Daghio's brother and manager, Fabrizio, confirmed the news of his sibling's death.

"Christian died as he wanted to die, that is in the ring," he told Italian media. "He dreamt of fighting until he was 80 years old."

Warning: Graphic vision

Daghio fought more than 200 professional fights and won a total of seven world titles in Muay Thai and boxing.

Born in Carpi, he left his homeland to live in Pattaya on Thailand's eastern Gulf coast 20 years ago.

The "legend of Muay Thai" ran the Kombat Group training facility and also volunteered for the Tourist Police.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

