‘IT STINKS’: Fury over shock decision to ban 4WDs on beach

Four-wheel drives will be banned from South Ballina Beach as of March 31. Photo: Discover Ballina.

Local residents have launched a petition calling for "responsible" access to South Ballina Beach, following yesterday's announcement the beach would be closed to four-wheel drives from March 31.

Ballina mum Emma Field said it disappointing that a compromise, such as a permit system, had not been tried instead of a hard closure.

"We're incredibly grateful to the traditional owners, elders and custodians of the land, the Bundjalung people, for sharing the area for so long," she said.

"We've only owned a four-wheel drive for the last five years … and it's so nice to be able to take our children up the beach and have a quiet part of the beach to ourselves.

"We are always very respectful about the rules and the law.

"With the petition, we're requesting a permit.

"We'd also like to see NPWS hire indigenous rangers to patrol and manage the area.

"That way, all of that heritage and generational knowledge could be kept in place."

Ms Field said a "minority" of beach hoons were "wrecking it for everyone else".

"People have been allowed to get away with bad behaviour over there for so long," she said.

"There are occasional fines … but if there was more regular patrolling, I think it (the disrespectful behaviour) would stop pretty quickly."

Damage to the dune system at Patchs Beach.

The petition needs 20,000 signatures before it can be tabled in parliament.

Ballina Shire councillor Keith Williams said he was shocked to hear of the beach closure, and slammed the lack of community consultation.

"This is a decision made by people that do not live here, who have made no effort to understand the impacts on the local community. It stinks," he said.

"The Crown Lands department could have chosen to work with the community.

"If they had been willing to talk we could have crafted a solution that enabled a win-win outcome.

"Better environmental protection and a supportive community.

"Instead they have chosen the one size fits all approach. Environmental protection but at the cost of an angry and resentful local community."

However Ballina MP Tamara Smith welcomed the 4WD ban.

She said "excessive numbers" of 4WDs on the beach had posed a danger to the community and beachgoers.

"Our beaches are for residents and visitors to enjoy walking and swimming, but driving up and down the beach and dune bashing is crazy and the sheer number of out-of-towners on the beach is out of control," she said.

"We are not talking about local fishermen and women ‒ I know many good-hearted recreational fishers will support the closure of South Ballina Beach.

"Often they are the first responders when ocean and wildlife have been injured by 4WD destruction or dogs."