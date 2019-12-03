'Wall of water': Couple wed at rain soaked wedding

A RAIN riddled wedding would be a devastating blow for most brides, but not this one.

On Saturday, Emma Channon married longtime partner Campbell Innes at her parents winery, Robert Channon Wines.

After months and months of painstaking planning, the last thing the couple expected was to cop a deluge.

But for the new Mrs Innes, it made the day that much sweeter.

"It just made it. It wasn't really a downside.

"Hopefully it's the start of lots more," she said.

Emma and Campbell Innes with their wedding party. Photo: Christopher Visentin Photography

Emma, who grew up in Stanthorpe and is an ex-Border Post journalist, met her new husband through his sister.

Despite now living in West End, Brisbane, the pair were adamant about having a country wedding.

Campbell himself grew up in the Burnett region. His family are cattle breeders.

So the couple know all too well the pain drought can bring.

"We hear about it through our parents and we remain connected to these communities," Mrs Innes said.

"It has been absolutely devastating seeing it drier and drier every time we go back home.

"Rain is the livelihood of the community.

"Even though we got it at our wedding, we couldn't be happier when we saw that storm blow in.

"Honestly, it made the day and everyone was on such a high.

"None more so than Campbell and myself."

Emma and Campbell wed at Robert Channon Wines: Photo: Christopher Visentin Photography

The couple thanked Chris and Katrina Visentin, as well as Short Flix Media for capturing the day, including some priceless videos of the wedding party trying to escape the rain.

"I think we had time for maybe four or five shots before we heard a huge gust of wind.

"We turned around to see a wall of water starting to come our way.

"Chris and Katrina thankfully had umbrellas on them already which we were holding.

"I was so lucky my bridesmaid Vanessa was there and put her body on the line a bit to cover me."

In the end, the couple said it was a perfect day, celebrating with friends and family who'd travel from as far away as London and New York to be there.

They're now honeymooning in Maleny.

* Video courtesy of Short Flix Media