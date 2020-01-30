‘It is a massive loss to Lismore’

The Dusty Attic is closing its doors and with it a unique music venue will vanish from Lismore.

FOR many locals the Dusty Attic was more than just a venue - it was either a symbol of hope for Lismore, or it was a safe place where anyone and everyone was welcome.

For the staff, it was their mission to create the best musical enclave possible.

For Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud, it has been all of these things and more.

But now she's drawing the curtain on this chapter of her life, although she will continue to advocate for the arts in Lismore through her collaboration with Norpa.

Working 60-plus hours a week at the Dusty Attic, on top of her other business, as well as applying for a government grant which included many hours of compilation, meant there wasn't much time for anything else.

"I've been met with a lot of condolence-type reactions which I really appreciate, and I feel really blessed that people even care," Ms Stroud said.

"But for me I feel it is a massive loss for Lismore and massive loss for the music scene."

Conceived four-and-a-half years ago, the Dusty Attic provided a unique venue for bands and singer/songwriters to perform in Lismore.

"Feedback from artists was that listening spaces like this are quite rare and the majority of performing opportunities exist in pubs, where you tend to be a secondary entertainment option to screens and flashing lights and all of those kind of things that happen in a bar," Ms Stroud said.

"But in a space like this people come to watch the music so it is a really different, intimate experience.

"They feel like they are the sole focus.

"People who tour regularly were saying people in Melbourne were very aware of this place and they talked about it and intended to add it to the touring circuit more and more.

"It has definitely spread beyond our little pond which is amazing."

For Ms Stroud, there were many victories along the way, including high profile artists like Jeff Lang and Liz Stringer, as well as poetry and comedy nights.

The challenge for independent venues like the Dusty Attic was to find backing in order to combat the 'prohibitive' overheads.

"We are a flood town, we are recovering from a collective trauma," Ms Stroud said.

"I feel like the rates and rental prices aren't reflective of what is accurate in the current economic landscape.

"I looked at the option of perhaps shifting but if you move a block closer to down it is an extra $250-$300 a week."

Ms Stroud feels the loss of the Dusty Attic and lack of other independent venues means music in Lismore will be pushed further into a grassroots, backyard, underground scene.