More than 70,000 Mazda3s have been recalled.
Motoring

Issue leads to massive recall of popular small car

2nd May 2019 11:40 AM

ONE of Australia's most popular small cars is being recalled to fixed a wiper issue.

Mazda3 BM and BN variants built between 2015 and 2017 are affected. The published vehicle identification list includes more than 70,000 cars.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commision recall notice said on the affected vehicles the front windscreen wipers may become inoperative due to a defective relay contained within the Front Body Control Module (F-BCM).

"Drivers may experience reduced or poor visibility while driving due to inoperative front windscreen wipers, possibly causing an accident,” the recall notice says.

Mazda Australia has announced it will contact all affected customers as soon as parts become available.

Owners will be able to take their vehicle to a Mazda dealer for the replacement of the module at no charge.

Those who have the affected vehicles can contact Mazda Customer Support on 1800 034 411 or check Mazda's VIN look-up tool by visiting www.mazda.com.au/recalls.

The Mazda3 range from 2016.
