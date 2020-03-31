ISOLATION BOREDOM BUSTER: Fauna Fetchers’ online show

The Fauna Fetcher team Sophie and Bridget Thomson are passionate about wildlife and the environment.

A PAIR of local wildlife experts are evolving their business to survive, and feed the animals, in tough economic times.

The Fauna Fetchers, twin sisters Sophie and Bridget Thomson, care for injured and displaced wildlife and run educational shows for kids.

They were booked out over the Easter holidays, planning to host a number of shows for kids on the Northern Rivers.

All bookings have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, with government regulations preventing gatherings of more than two people.

On Monday they launched a subscription service to help them pay the bills and keep the animals fed.

The Fauna Fetchers will be presenting four live shows each week, allowing subscribers to access their shows via Facebook.

“We’re trying to evolve and adapt,” Bridget said.

“Everything for the next month or two has been cancelled and we still need to support all the animals in our care and pay for insurance.

“I don’t like asking for money or saying we’re going to be doing it tough, but people want to support us, it’s for the animals.

“So instead of asking for donations, we want to give something back, too.”

They also plan to stream any wildlife call-outs to subscribers.

She said the 30-45 minute shows should be a great boredom buster for kids who are isolating at home with their families.

“Kids in isolation would be so bored,” Bridget said.

“We have our diehard fans who have signed up already.

“We want kids to be able to interact with us, get on there and ask me a question.”

The girls dreamt up the streaming service idea about a week ago, and plan to have it running for as long as they need to.

They are passionate about conservation and present their knowledge in a fun, engaging manner.