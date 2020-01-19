Menu
Queensland Police Service officers attended a crash that happened in Isis Central on Friday afternoon.
News

Isis River man died after collision on highway

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
18th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
AN ELDERLY Isis River man died shortly after being hurt in a crash involving a truck and a car.

The 84-year-old man had been taken to the Childers Hospital after being injured on the Bruce Highway on Friday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics had been at the scene and a rescue helicopter had been sent during efforts to save the man.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said investigations would continue to examine why a truck hit the back of a car at about 3pm.

The incident happened at the intersection of Eureka Station Rd at Isis Central.

 

The intersection where the incident on the Bruce Highway happened on Friday afternoon.
"The man was taken to Childers Hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries a short time after arrival," the QPS spokeswoman said.

She said the truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Bundaberg News Mail

