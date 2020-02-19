IS THIS the real life or is it just fantasy?

With the Killer Queen Experience featuring original Queen band members and John Blunt filling in for the iconic Freddie Mercury, their show is both real and fantasy.

Blunt lives and breathes Freddie Mercury and since he was a teenager, he has listened to his father's record collection of Queen's Greatest Hits.

He doesn't just look like the star he is "obsessed with him."

Fast forward some twenty years and he is revelling in his latest achievement of being backstage with Queen at the Firefight concert in Sydney last week.

Forty-five years on, Queen's kind of magic endures with original bands members Brian May and Roger Taylor and including Adam Lambert.

Freddie Mercury's legacy lives on this riveting performance.

Killer Queen Experience featuring John Blunt as Freddie Mercury and original Queen band members playing at Evans RSL on March 6.

Tickets at the club or online @ trybooking.com

In a one-day Twitter poll we asked if people still love or hate Bohemian Rhapsody?

89 per cent still love the song

11 per cent can't stand to hear it

Here's our top five favourite Queen hits.

We Are The Champions

There are power ballads, and then there is this rock anthem that is sang in sports stadiums around the world No wonder Freddie liked the song with the lines - "You brought me fame and fortune and everything that goes with it/I thank you all."

Another One Bites The Dust

Queen's biggest selling single wasn't a rock song, and it wasn't written by Freddie Mercury. It was a disco song by John Deacon and Queen topped the US charts with his song in 1980.

We Will Rock You

Everything a rock anthem should have. The genius is in the arrangement - performed as a football-style chant with massed handclaps, May's guitar coming into the mix with a sustained note before he rocks out in the climax.

Killer Queen

Hitting number two in the UK in late 1974, Killer Queen was the band's big breakthrough. featuring the greatest Brian May solo of all time.

Don't Stop Me Now

This song was a celebration of a life lived to the full. Play it anytime to feel uplifted.

Somebody To Love

Inspired by Aretha Franklin, and influenced by American gospel music, the vocal arrangements uses multi-tracked voices of Mercury, May and Taylor recreating the sound of a gospel choir.

I Want It All

Put this on your headphones at the gym or on a run, and it will keep you moving. Another uplifter from Queen.

• What is your favourite Queen song?