Politics

Iran has 'stuck to' nuclear deal: China

27th Aug 2019 3:53 PM

IRAN is "faithfully implementing" the international nuclear agreement, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Jawad Zarif in Beijing.

Zarif arrived in Beijing on Monday following a surprise visit to the Group of Seven summit in France, which appeared to take the US President Donald Trump by surprise.

The US has abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal which Tehran signed with major global powers.

Wang said the fact that Iran had stuck to the agreement ought to be recognised. China understood that Iran had legitimate demands, he added.

Zarif tweeted that he arrived in Beijing after changing planes in Tehran en route from Biarritz, France, the location of the G7 summit.

He wrote he was facing "important days ahead" during which he will present a 25-year roadmap for China-Iran collaboration.

