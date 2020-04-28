Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Ipswich man wins $1 million

Darren Hallesy
darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
28th Apr 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Ipswich resident is going to struggle to concentrate at work today, after he answered the phone this morning to be told he's now a millionaire.

He held the only division one winning entry in Gold Lotto draw 3968, and will be pocketing a nice tidy $1 million.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought his ticket online and said there was no way he was going to able to concentrate at work, instead thinking of where to buy his holiday home when the health crisis is over.

"Wow. I am in disbelief," he said. "I don't think I'm going to get through the working day, I'm going to have to call it!"

Contemplating life as a millionaire, the Ipswich player said he'd be spending the next few days searching for a holiday home.

"Gosh, I am just trying to comprehend everything at the moment," he laughed. "I will definitely keep working. I will buy myself a beautiful new car and a holiday home as well! I'm gobsmacked. This is unbelievable."

The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3968 on Monday 27 April 2020 were 45, 13, 42, 3, 44 and 39 while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 16.

There are more chances to win big with tonight's Oz Lotto offering $2 million, while Thursday's Powerball has $3 million up for grabs.

gold lotto division one prize ipswich winner millionaire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much is your land worth after a bushfire?

        premium_icon How much is your land worth after a bushfire?

        News A NEW study shows the impact of past bushfire events on land values following the recent bushfire crisis.

        Huge spike in mozzie-borne viruses in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Huge spike in mozzie-borne viruses in Northern NSW

        News Mosquitoes are still being recorded in high numbers

        EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        premium_icon EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        News The three-year scientific study was conducted by the CSIRO

        Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        premium_icon Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        News YOU can still join in the Hemp Olympix joint rolling and bong throw events, Pot...