INXS museum could be built in Ballina

Ballina is in the mix of towns and cities that could be home to a permanent collection of INXS memorabilia. FABRICE COFFRINI

KNOWN for its pristine coastline and the Big Prawn, could Ballina also become known as the home of Australian rock band INXS?

The North Coast town is in the mix, along with a variety of locations around the country and the world, to determine where the internationally-acclaimed group could erect a museum to house its 40 years of music archives.

INXS manager Chris Murphy hinted the location is set to be announced very soon.

He told The Northern Star that the search for the most suitable location for what would be "the first purpose-built music museum in the world" began about two years ago.

A South Ballina resident of two years, Mr Murphy said having the museum in his new hometown could put Ballina and the Northern Rivers on the map.

"It would be great if it could be in Ballina, but there are lots of bridges to cross yet," Mr Murphy said.

"Having the support of the community means everything to me. I want to make something the community wants."

He said the initial designs for the "extraordinarily unique building" were "something all Australians should be proud of".

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin has been part of on-going discussions with Mr Murphy, who reached out to him about the project.

Mr Franklin said to have the proposed facility in Ballina would be a "fantastic tourist draw card for the region".

Cr Sharon Cadwallader, who has also participated in on-going talks about the project, said the proposed museum could bring many benefits for the local economy and tourism.

With an industrial estate location being assessed as a potential site, Cr Cadwallader said the development could mark "the beginning of an arts precinct right near the airport" if Ballina was chosen by the band.

"To say I'm excited about this would be an understatement," she said.