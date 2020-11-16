Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
ASX down: Australian share market shuts due to ‘data’ fault
Business

Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

by John Rolfe
16th Nov 2020 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian share market has shut down this morning due to a "data" fault that has left investors high and dry.

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," a spokesman for the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) said this morning.

"ASX apologies for the disruption and is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible." The $2 trillion bourse averages more than one million equity trades a day.

It is the first outage in more than four years.

Before the breakdown at about 10.25am, the ASX 200 was up 79.1 points or 1.23% at 6484.3.

Originally published as Investors left fuming after ASX shuts down

More Stories

asx business data issue financial market

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 10 witnesses have said so far in cop’s assault hearing

        Premium Content What 10 witnesses have said so far in cop’s assault hearing

        Crime Further time has been allocated in the case against a police officer accused of the baton assault of a teenager in 2018

        RECALLED: Do you still have these products in your cupboard?

        Premium Content RECALLED: Do you still have these products in your cupboard?

        News THESE seven products were recalled by the ACCC in the past few weeks.

        13 stories that made headlines this week

        Premium Content 13 stories that made headlines this week

        Community Read these stories, and more, for just $1

        BEST SWIM CLASSES: We'll tell you how to find them

        Premium Content BEST SWIM CLASSES: We'll tell you how to find them

        News What to look for, and what to avoid when signing your kids up