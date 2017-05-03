Inundation of rotarians for district conference

Local Rotary clubs will be hosting their conference for the area.

THE warning has gone out for the Ballina Shire as our region is about to be inundated with District 9640 rotarians.

They will be converging on the area for the Rotary District Conference on May 5-8.

District 9640 is an area stretching from Coomera Valley in the north, out to Goondiwindi in the west, across to Glenn Innes , then south to Grafton comprising 54 clubs.

The conference is being held at Ballina RSL Club with a dinner dance at Alstonville Community and Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.

The annual conference is an opportunity for rotarians to get together learning more about its many humanitarian and major projects happening around the world.

It also gives rotarians an opportunity to hear a smorgasbord of high profile speakers from all over Australia.

"I believe that there probably has never been a conference in Ballina that will have such a line up quality speakers,” Conference chairman, Col Lee said.

"People such as legendary TV personality, journalist and 2013 Australian of the Year Ita Buttrose, well known ABC personality and author Kerry O'Brien, High profile Aboriginal Lawyer and Land Rights activist Noel Pearson , International motivational speaker , Rowdy Mclean and head of Medical Research at the Institute of Health Professor Lyn Griffith.

"(They) are just some of the quality list of speakers who are coming to Ballina.”

This is a real opportunity for Ballina Shire to showcase our beautiful region and towns to the many people visiting Ballina for the first time.

Ballina and Alstonville shopkeepers have been notified of the influx of people coming into our region with many staying open longer hours showcasing the excellent variety of shopping facilities we have in our district.

It is hoped that many rotarians will take the opportunity to spend further time in the area after the conference to explore our attractions.

The 2017 Rotary Conference is the first time in twenty years that it is being held in Ballina, which is a very special occasion for the three Rotary clubs in the shire to stage .

The three clubs - Rotary Club of Alstonville, Ballina and Ballina-on-Richmond - are all anxious to make this important event a special and memorial Rotary experience for all attendees.