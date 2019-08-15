Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

LOCAL high school students last Friday were given the opportunity to paint on a big canvas.

The students took part in the Immersive Urban Art Workshops organised by the Northern Rivers Community Gallery in conjunction with Creative Road curatorial agency, and part of Banyan Hill's public art program.

Internationally acclaimed artist Emily Devers, who recently painted the water reservoirs at Banyan Hill, facilitated the workshops.

Students collaborated to paint two sheds at the rear of Ignite Studios.