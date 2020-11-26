Insta influencer in drug bust sent to live with gran
An Instagram influencer arrested over the same drugs bust as former NRL star Michael Gordon has been ordered by a court to live with her grandparents as her pro surfer boyfriend fights for bail.
Mikayla Noakes, 20, her partner Tate Robinson, 21, and Gold Coast Titans player turned coach Gordon were among seven people arrested in police raids last weekend over their alleged involvement in a cross-border cocaine and MDMA racket.
Noakes, who had been living with Robinson, had her bail varied in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday requiring her to reside with her grandparents.
Her curfew was also tightened from 7pm to 7am as part of her bail conditions.
Gordon, a former NSW State of Origin player who was stood down as a Titans assistant coach after his arrest, has been bailed to reappear in court on December 14.
Robinson, who was denied bail after being arrested last Saturday, is expected to apply for bail later today.
The drug syndicate's alleged ringleader, Jack Stuart Jones, 21, is in custody facing almost 30 charges including directing a criminal group and supplying cocaine.
