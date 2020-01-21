Insta-famous health food writer lands national role

The Authentic Spoon founder, dietitian Tess Keightley, has added an appointment advising healthy-meal service Youfoodz to her diverse range of roles in the health industry. An Instagram page she began while studying at the University of the Sunshine Coast has become a catalyst for her career, and now boasts a loyal following of more than 17,000.

A METICULOUSLY-curated Instagram page bursting with vibrant health food photos and peppered with adorable puppy posts has become the catalyst for a Sunshine Coast woman's diverse health career.

Accredited practising dietitian Tess Keightley, or Authentic Spoon founder as she is known to more than 17,500 followers, began her online journey during her first year of study at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The "born and bred" local said she founded the Authentic Spoon as a platform to share healthy recipes, and to dispel the misinformation she uncovered when consulting "Dr Google" about her own health concerns related to weight gain and skin.

One year on from graduating from her nutrition science and dietetics course, 26-year-old Tess has added consultant to national healthy fresh-meal company Youfoodz to her growing list of appointments.

She said she would provide evidence-based advice to the company on its ready-made microwavable meals, answer consumers' dietary questions, write articles and blog posts, help develop meal plans and product development to make sure Youfoodz meals were of the "highest nutritional standard and macro range".

"(Youfoodz) found me on Instagram, they saw my values really aligned with their values as well … about healthy, sustainable weight loss," she said.

Tess said working for herself had always been the dream, but she never imagined her "hobby" would become her job.

Tess's online following has grown over the years, but her social media life is just one aspect of a non-conventional dietetics career.

"I am primarily a consultant, I provide nutrition services to a range of companies and food brands in the industry," she said.

Tess also provides one-on-one online nutrition consults, breaking the traditional model of clinic visits.

But for hands-on experience, she also works for another nutritionist.

"I work in hospital as well with critically-ill patients," she said.

"I do a bit of food styling for brands."

She encouraged anyone who turned to social media influencers for health advice to check they were accredited, and to look out for "APD" (accredited practising dietitian) in their bio.