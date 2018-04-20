Insta-famous dog saved after thousands raised on GoFundMe
A DOG, who has 14,000 followers on social media network Instagram, has had life-saving surgery, partly funded by a huge fundraising effort on GoFundMe.
The bulldog Kenny was rushed to Toowoomba Family Vets earlier this month after severely hyperventilating from ingesting water into his lungs.
He started coughing up blood and had to be placed on an oxygen machine. Mr K, as he is known on social media, also had to have 400ml of fluid removed from his lungs.
Kenny's owner, Rebekah Van Den Bergh wrote on her Facebook page called Royal Bullies she was preparing to say goodbye to the pet.
"We were going up to the vets to say goodbye to Kenny as we had no way of raising (the money) he needed," Ms Van Den Bergh said.
She said a family friend stepped in and started the GoFundMe page.
MIRACLES REALLY DO HAPPEN #love For everyone that has been following Mr K’s Story we would love a chance to thank some absolute legend supaw stars . To The amazing team @toowoombafamilyvets thank you for not giving up on Special K and for giving it your all the long hours the time you sacrificed with you families truly means everything to us you have gone above and beyond what anyone could ever ask for we will be truly forever thankful . To our beautiful @harpotherotti and amazing Mumma you truly are a gift for everything, thank you! We are so #blesed to have you in our lives . To each and everyone all over the world who have had Mr K in their heart the beautiful messages the many prayers and generous donations to you we will be forever thankful if it had not of been for everyone’s love and support and generosity Mr K wouldn’t be here today #thankyou #gratitude
"They got some very, very sad news about a very close family member passing away and despite their world-shaking they have been a rock to us so they deserve so much love," Ms Van Den Bergh wrote.
The GoFundMe page has so far raised $4830, going towards a total medical bill of about $12,000.
Donations for the pooch rolled in from all around the world, including from people in the United States.
"To each and everyone all over the world who (has) had Mr K in their heart, the beautiful messages, the many prayers and generous donations, to you we will be forever thankful," Ms Van Den Bergh wrote on Instagram.
"If it had not of been for everyone's love and support and generosity, Mr K wouldn't be here today."
Ms Van Den Bergh said Kenny still required 24-hour care but was doing better.
He is currently breathing on his own, but has to use a tracheotomy to help with breathing.