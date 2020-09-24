Inspirational AFL star‘s teary farewell

Axed star Majak Daw has bid farewell to North Melbourne as speculation swirls surrounding where his future in the AFL lies.

After one of the more inspirational comebacks in AFL history, Majak Daw's delisting from North Melbourne hit many as a shock but the 29-year-old has delivered a classy farewell to teammates and coaches.

Daw was one of 11 players delisted from the club after a horrific season saw the Kangaroos finish second last.

Daw's return to the AFL after his horrific injuries following a fall from the Bolte Bridge in late 2018 proved to be one of the stories of the season.

The Sudanese-born star, the first African born player to play in the league, returned to the AFL in August, kicking a goal on his return.

"It's a fantastic story. It's a human triumph story is what it is, and the emotion says more than any words could say," Fox Footy commentator Dwayne Russell said when he scored. "That is beautiful."

But professional football can be a brutal game and almost two months later, Daw was one of 11 players given his marching orders by the club.

Having been drafted with the ninth pick of the 2010 Draft before debuting in 2013, Daw played just 54 games and kicked 43 goals for the Kangaroos.

Majak Daw leads the Kangaroos off the field after his first game back.

After more than a decade at the club, he was emotional in footage released by the club as he bid farewell to the club he's spent more than a decade with.

"It's obviously pretty disappointing that I'm not going to be around going forward," he said. "I've been at the footy club a long time, 11 years, I got drafted together with J Mac (Jamie MacMillan) and Cunners (Ben Cunnington).

"It's had its highs and lows along the way. I played one final, and I think I played 54 games in 11 years, so it's quite a humble career, but I'd just like to thank this footy club for giving me an opportunity to be the first African to play in the AFL.

"It's something I will always hold close to my heart. I've made some really good mates at this place. I'll miss the locker room banter and some of my dad jokes.

"It just didn't work out the way I wanted it to this year, there's been challenges I've gone through.

"Boys, good luck going forward and just make sure you look after each other around this time - there's going to be guys that are not going to get offered contracts going forward. Cherish your friendships.

"Thanks Shawry (Kangaroos coach Rhyce Shaw) for all your support and Brady (midfield coach Rawlings). The last few years obviously haven't been easy for me and I can't thank this footy club enough for what they've done for me."

Majak Daw in action for the Kangaroos.

But while the door has closed on the Kangaroos, he may not be lost to the AFL.

Daw's manager Adam Ramanaukas has said his client would be eager to play on elsewhere if another club wanted to pick him up.

"Hopefully we can find another club for Majak (Daw). He can play multiple positions. He'd be an asset," Ramanaukas said on ABC Grandstand's The Lead earlier in the week.

Former Adelaide great Andrew Jarman on Triple M Adelaide's Deadset Legends on Saturday said Daw would make a good pick up for the Crows as a "back up ruckman" and that a fresh start may do him well.

"Remember he ripped us apart a few weeks ago before we started winning games of football," Jarman said of Daw. "His first game back, he got three votes that day. He tore us apart so absolutely."

