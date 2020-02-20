Inside the police bushland hunt for William Tyrrell

Police investigating the disappearance of little William Tyrrell have returned to search bushland outside Kendall.

It is understood they have been told by the coroner to literally go over old ground as they mount a second search of the area around a sawmill at Herons Creek and the surrounding bush.

A convicted paedophile, who has been named as a person of interest in the three-year-old's disappearance, was living in a caravan on the sawmill property, on Herons Creek Rd, when William disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in September 2014.

One of the last known photos of William Tyrrell before his disappearance.

The search area is about 8km from William's grandmother's Kendall home. The paedophile is currently in jail serving a minimum of 16 years after being convicted of 10 counts of sexual misconduct against three children as young as seven.

Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame is part way through conducting the inquest into Williams' disappearance which is due to resume at Lidcombe Coroners Court next month.

Police and emergency services first searched the property in August last year.

A NSW police spokeswoman has today confirmed the search in the Kendall area.

"A search is being conducted in the Kendall area in relation to the ongoing investigation," she said.

"No further information is available at this time."

POLICE ON THE GROUND IN KENDALL

Police conduct a search of a property on Herons Creek Rd north of Kendall as the search for William Tyrrell continues. Picture: Nathan Edwards

