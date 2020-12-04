Inside Harry Styles’ bizarre internet feud

Megastar Harry Styles and US conservative political pundit Candace Owens continue to clash after Owens stood by her criticism that Harry Styles wearing a ball gown on the cover of Vogue is not "manly."

Styles, 26, responded to the critique in a new interview with Variety on Wednesday - stating that it's "exciting" that "lines are becoming more and more blurred" in fashion.

He even shaded Owens, 31, by using her own phrase, "Bring back manly men," in a caption for his photo. But the Blackout author appeared amused by his acknowledgment, even concluding that she "loves" the star despite slamming him earlier this month.

"When people try to tell me I don't have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet," she tweeted. "I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen Shots fired."

On her Instagram Stories, Owens reiterated that she "inspires global conversation," but pointed out that she actually likes Styles' outfit in his shady post to her.

"He looks stupid, but he doesn't look feminine," she said in the video, referencing Styles' powder blue suit and ruffled white shirt. "He kind of just looks like he's in a different century and I think it looks good."

Owens added, "He's giving me Henry VIII meets Michael Jackson 'You Are Not Alone' vibes. I'm digging it. I would wear it, Harry. I love you."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Democratic politician Frangell Basora, who ran for New York's 15th Congressional District, called out Owens, saying she was "inspiring violence against gender-nonconforming people" by using the phrase, "Bring manly men back."

The expectant mother, whose first child is due soon, responded by saying Basora, 28, needs to get his "head checked."

"The Left is literally trying to claim the expression 'Bring Back Manly Men' is an act of violence," she added.

Owens also tweeted that Hollywood has become "perverse."

"Women who objectify themselves by spreading their legs for the world are lauded as courageous," she wrote. "Men in ball gowns & little girl's clothing are lauded as icons. Hollywood is no longer about diversity, it's about perversity. I speak for people who do not worship perversity."

In November, when Owens first received backlash for her comments about Styles' attire in his Vogue cover, the author reiterated that she was "not sorry."

She said at the time, "Since I'm trending I'd like to clarify what I meant when I said 'bring back manly men.' I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like 'toxic masculinity' were created by toxic females. Real women don't do fake feminism. Sorry I'm not sorry."

Styles previously told Vogue about his outfit choices, "I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with … When you take away 'There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."

