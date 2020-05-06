Menu
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Inmate found dead in prison laundry

by Thomas Chamberlin
6th May 2020 8:50 PM

A PRISONER has today died at Woodford jail - his body found in a laundry - with police investigating the circumstances.

The man, 37, was found by jail staff just before 4pm.

"Custodial correctional staff immediately began first aid on the man, however he was unable to be revived," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"CSIU (the Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) is investigating the incident, and Queensland Corrective Services will assist in the investigation and the preparation of a report to the coroner.

"His next of kin has been informed, and our condolences go to his family and friends."

Originally published as Inmate found dead in prison laundry

police prison death woodford correctional centre

