Injury bad timing for Olyroos goalie

Normally Thomas Heward-Belle has impeccable timing.

It's a prerequisite of his job as a goalie in the A-League with Sydney FC.

It's what has him heralded as a rising star of the sport and what earned him a spot in the Olyroos team currently overseas working on qualifying Australia for the Tokyo Olympics.

But this month Heward-Belle's timing has been way off.

Joel King, Trent Buhagiar, Tommy Heward-Belle and Luke Ivanovic at training at Macquarie University Sports Fields.

The night before he was due to fly to Asia as part of the Olyroos, he injured his knee.

"It was in the warm-up. I played but the next day it was just locked up,'' said the former Central Coast Mariners player who lives at Pymble and was given a contract extension at Sydney FC alongside Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic and Joel King in December.

"The game was Sunday and I was due to fly out Monday. I had my bags in the car ready.

"I was gutted.''

Nikola Mileusnic passes in front of Thomas Heward-Belle.

While his teammates flew to Malaysia for a camp and then Thailand for the AFC under 23 Championship, Heward-Belle was left to lament what might have been.

"It's hard to take,'' said thee young goalie who started his career at Manly Warringah before moving to Blacktown City, then the Wanderers and Mariners before finding a home at Sydney FC.

"I've been in the Olyroos before but only played one game against New Zealand.''

The young guns physio confirmed after an MRI the injury was a strain to the muscle at the knee and will only require a short time off the pitch.