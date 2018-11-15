Injured man 'dumped' on roadside after trio bashed him

A YOUNG couple were taken in a car outside the courthouse and driven around south Rockhampton before the man was seriously assaulted and dumped at the ski gardens, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant, Officer in Charge Rockhampton CIB, Luke Peachey, said police were investigating an alleged assault after a 24-year-old man presented at the Rockhampton hospital yesterday afternoon.

Police understand that at about midday on Wednesday a 23-year-old man and his 23-year-old female partner got into a vehicle in East Street against their own free will.

Police have been able to determine that the man was assaulted by up to three men, receiving significant head injuries.

It is believed he was struck over the head with an unknown object.

The woman was dropped off at an address in The Range where she contacted police.

The Ski Garden at Wandal Chris Ison ROK040817cwandal2

The assaulted man was then "dumped" at the Rockhampton Ski Gardens.

A witness observed the injured man who appeared to be quite "dazed" before calling an ambulance.

The hospital notified police of the patient.

"As a result of investigations we declared a crime scene yesterday afternoon at a location in south Rockhampton," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We worked tirelessly throughout the afternoon with forensic officers trying to give us a clearer picture of what has actually occurred."

Dect Snr Sgt Luke Peachy. Steph Allen

The injured man has only been able to give police a "brief version" of the incident due to his injuries and no formal statement has been made.

"We are hoping in coming days we are able to get a clearer picture of what has occurred," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Information we are getting from both victims is a little bit sketchy so we're just trying to piece it all together."

Police are now reviewing all CCTV footage from near the courthouse and are asking for public help.

"We are asking for anyone with any information, if they saw anyone stepping into a vehicle that looked like they were going against their will to contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police," he said.

They are also seeking assistance for anyone who was around the Ski Gardens between 12-1pm.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton police station on 4932 3500.