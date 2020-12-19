Inflatable obstacle course to entertain kids these holidays

Tuff Nutterz is coming to Byron Bay for the first time with their obstacle course from December 19, 2020, to January 5, 2021.

AN inflatable obstacle course for family entertainment is setting up for the first time in Byron Bay this weekend.

Tuff Nutterz is a family fun company with two inflatable courses travelling the country, manager Juan Gomez said.

"We are usually based in Sydney, and this is the first time we've come so far up north," he said.

"We have two massive inflatable courses, one is 1200 sqm and another one is 300 meters long.

"The one we brought to Byron Bay is an obstacle course, we run events for the family and offer some safe fun wherever we go.

"It's for everyone, adults and children, it's a family event.

"Why should fun only be for kids?"

The course available locally features 29 different obstacles, joined together as a racetrack.

Mr Gomez said Tuff Nutterz will be in Byron Bay from Saturday, until January 5, 2021.

The 90-minute sessions have a maximum capacity of 180 people, so online bookings are recommended, Mr Gomez said.

"To avoid disappointment it's best to book online, but you can also buy tickets at the entrance," he said.

Access to the course is only without shoes.

There will be food vendors at the site and a marquee for parents to sit down and enjoy a coffee.

They will be running five sessions per day, starting at 8.30am, 10am, 3pm, 4.30pm and 6pm.

All ages are welcome on any session. Kids under 5 require an accompanying adult at all times. Under 5 tickets come with a free parent/carer ticket.

At Cavanbah Centre, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay. For details visit tuffnutterz.com.