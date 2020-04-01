Infected 22yo’s ‘scary’ virus symptoms

Coronavirus is most dangerous for the elderly and sick but that doesn't mean if you're young and healthy you won't experience horror symptoms, a US woman has warned.

In a thread on Twitter, 22-year-old Amy Shircel shared her experience with COVID-19, saying she hoped her experience "will help the rest of you to stay home".

Ms Shircel had just returned from Europe when she began experiencing a "fever, a mild cough, chills, headache, runny nose" and was tested on her second day of symptoms.

Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real) — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

But while the first few days of symptoms were "manageable" by the third day she was "vomiting constantly" and couldn't eat or keep food down.

US woman Amy Shircel has shared her coronavirus experience on Twitter. Picture: Instagram.

The next day Ms Shircel received her positive coronavirus test result and began to have "shortness of breath" and a 38.8 degree fever.

"It's scary, it feels like your lungs are shallow and you can't take a proper breath," she wrote.

By the fifth day things had just got "worse and worse" for Ms Shircel and she began to fear for her life and "was genuinely afraid I would die, because that is what it felt like".

The next day she was "so weak she couldn't walk" and was so dehydrated from vomiting she called an ambulance and was rushed to hospital.

"I stayed there for a day where they rehydrated me and got me some anti-nausea meds," Ms Shircel said.

During the next few days Ms Shircel revisited the ER as she "had never been that weak or fatigued by fever in my life" and wasn't able to eat for nine days.

"I either violently shivered in bed all day, or would wake up in a literal puddle of my own sweat," Ms Shircel wrote of her "completely miserable" condition.

Fortunately by her 12th day of symptoms she was beginning to feel better and could finally eat.

Ms Shircel said having coronavirus was "dehumanising and lonely", warning people that they "aren't invincible" just because they're young.

"Take it from me, and quarantine like your life depends on it (it might)," she added.

Ms Shircel became so sick she was rushed to hospital. Picture: Instagram

The United States now has the highest amount of confirmed cases with more than 185,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus.

Of those 3780 people have died from the virus.

Meanwhile Australia has more than 4560 cases of coronavirus, of which 20 people have died.

Originally published as Infected 22yo's 'scary' virus symptoms