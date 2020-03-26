Indoor weather on the horizon, so just stay inside

You can enjoy the rain from indoors, or in your yard.

FOR those of us who should be staying inside on the Northern Rivers (ahem ... that's mostly everyone), the weather will be in your favour for indoor activities with showers and possible storms on the horizon.

Coastal areas including Byron Bay and Ballina may see up to 45mm of rain over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lismore could see up to 30mm.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoons and evenings most days from tomorrow until the weekend.

Daytime temperatures across the region will be nice and bearable this week, sitting around the mid 20s.

BoM's weather situation said a ridge of high pressure is extending across northeastern New South Wales while a trough remains over the inland.

"This trough is forecast to deepen and then shift east today and during and Thursday, lingering off the New South Wales north coast on Friday.

"This pattern will bring generally unsettled conditions to central and northern parts of the state."