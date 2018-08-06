Smith dethroned: Kohli crowned as king

India's captain Virat Kohli has moved to the top of Test cricket's batting rankings. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP

SHAMED Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has finally been dislodged as the highest-rated batsman in Test cricket after more than two-and-a-half years at the top of the pile.

India captain Virat Kohli, with scores of 149 and 51 for India in the first Test against England, overtook his great rival in the ICC's rankings released on Sunday.

Kohli (934 points) edged out Smith (929), who hasn't played a first-class match since the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in March.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner were given 12-month bans over the affair and Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month penalty.

Australia haven't played a Test since the final match of the series, in which Smith didn't play.

He had struggled in the first three Tests of the South African series, averaging just 23.67.

It's the first time Kohli has reached the top of the summit in his 67-Test career. Smith had held the position since December 2015.

Veteran English quick James Anderson (884) leads the bowling ranks, with Pat Cummins (800) the best-placed Australian in sixth.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (420) heads the allrounders' rankings.