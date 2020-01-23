Incredibly polite bad parking note

There's nothing more annoying than not being able to park because another driver has gone over the lines and taken up more than one spot.

But when one driver was called out for her dodgy parking skills in a note from an annoyed neighbour, she clapped back with a very relatable response.

The woman took to a Facebook group to share the letter left on her Holden Commodore, which was parked outside her home earlier this week.

"G'day cobba. Couldn't help notice how well you park that flash Commodore of yours," it read, according to Yahoo News Australia.

A woman’s parking of her Holden Commodore has left a neighbour riled up. Picture: Facebook



"Most people try to keep their car between the white lines. It would be a good idea if you did the same."

But if the clearly disgruntled neighbour had intended to spark a change in her parking methods, they were in for a shock.

Instead of being mortified at being called out for the over-the-line behaviour, the driver instead wrote her own note.

The neighbour left a note pleading with her to park better. Picture: Facebook

"Yeah sorry Cobba, can't park for sh*t aye," it read. The driver finished the note by drawing a love heart.

The exchange, which the driver shared online to give a special "shout out" to her annoyed neighbour, caused a few laughs online - many pointing out it was much nicer than other notes they'd seen exchanged on car windscreens.

"I think you're pretty lucky with that note though," one person said.

Another added: "They were pretty nice compared to others I've seen."

But some pointed out that even if the woman wasn't great at parking, she shouldn't leave her car across the lines like that.

"If you can't get the car straight the first time, try again," one said.

Instead of getting angry, the driver responded in a brutally honest way. Picture: Facebook

Last month another driver caused outrage after parking between two cars in a gap created due to the roomy parents and prams spots.

One of the frustrated drivers took to Facebook group Inner West Mums to shame the thoughtless driver, explaining she was "fuming" as it made it almost impossible for her to get into her car.

Sharing a photo of a black BMW clearly over the yellow boundary line, the angry mum let rip.

Last month, a mum shamed a ‘selfish’ driver who parked between two family cars in the ‘parents with pram’ spots at Birkenhead Point. Picture: Facebook

"Today someone thought it was a great idea to park between cars in the parents with prams space. This person left the driver's seat and baby's door of my car (left) blocked," she wrote.

"I was lucky enough to be with my mum so she helped, otherwise it would have been disaster trying to move the car."

As a result, she let rip at the driver in a note scrawled in red lipstick on the back of a plastic tablecloth.

"You are not supposed to do this. Respect," it read.

The post garnered a huge response, with fellow mums agreeing the driver deliberately disregarded the extra space users of parents with prams spots needed to manoeuvre young children and prams in and out of cars.

She left a furious note on the car window after blasting the ‘rude’ parking. Picture: Facebook

"I'd have called centre management and the sheriff. That's terrible," one said.

"What an inconsiderate jerk," another wrote.

One said: "Regardless of whether the spot was a pram spot or a regular car spot. Blocking another driver in like this is very rude. They're lucky all they got was an extra large note on their car."

"No words for this level of entitlement," someone else mused.

"That's ridiculous what an idiot," another said.

Do you think it is ever acceptable to park over the lines? Let us know in the comments below.