‘Incredibly emotional’: Hope that dad can save baby’s life

Tiny baby girl Georgia Hilliar is a fighter.

Just three months old, she has come close to losing her life twice while battling a rare, life-threatening immune disease called Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID).

After weeks of heartache for little Georgia's family, it's her doting dad Beau who now has the chance to save her life.

Georgia's diagnosis of SCID means she has no immune system to fight off disease, making her at risk of infections which can turn life-threatening.

Beau with baby Georgia. Picture: Supplied

Her best hope is a bone-marrow transplant, which Beau has been approved as a suitable match for after extensive tests.

Georgia's mum Lucy said it's been "incredibly emotional" since finding out Beau can become her donor.

"It's beautiful, it's something we will treasure," she told The Courier-Mail.

Baby Georgia Hilliar with her mum Lucy. Picture: Supplied

"During times like this you do feel really helpless, so for him to be able to save her life, literally, it's very emotional for us.

"There's always the risk that her body doesn't accept it, but we're believing for the best outcome."

Georgia Hilliar starting treatment in her positive pressure room. Picture: Supplied

Georgia has been in and out of hospital since she was born in January, she nearly lost her life twice.

First she suffered from a urinary tract infection which turned septic. After recovering from that, she came down with a pin prick rash which became severe.

"She had ulcers all over her mouth and an incredibly severe rash all over her body and fluid under her skin," Lucy said.

"She landed in ICU from that and she was diagnosed with SCID at eight weeks old."

Georgia Hilliar before her SCID diagnosis. Suffering from a severe rash. She was taken into ICU. Picture: Supplied

Georgia is currently at the Queensland Children's Hospital in a positive pressure room to keep her safe from infections before the transplant.

Lucy said DNA testing showed Beau to be a half-match for the transplant, but that he is the best option as her condition is very rare.

"We think she will do well, we're praying for the best," Lucy said.

While Georgia has been in hospital, neither Lucy nor Beau can work as they care for their two young sons, Orlando and Huxley, as the boys can't attend daycare or kindergarten due to risk of virus and infection.

Beau, Orlando and Huxley with baby Georgia. Picture: Supplied

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $40,000 to support the family during Georgia's treatment.

"The community has rallied behind us, the local church, and lots of beautiful people helping us," Lucy said.

"We've just seen the best side of the human race and it's been so touching, both Beau and I have been quite teary about all of the support, we never expected it."

To donate: https://gofund.me/0b9ab19d

Originally published as 'Incredibly emotional': Hope that dad can save baby girl's life