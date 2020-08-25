Incredible tactic rescuers used to save lost bushwalker

A woman has been rescued after she got lost on a bushwalk at Mt Nardi.

A WOMAN is fortunate that she managed to find mobile phone reception after she became lost in the Nightcap Ranges on the weekend.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Susie Johnson, said a 46-year-old Lismore Heights woman became lost when she went for a bushwalk on her own at Mt Nardi on Sunday.

"The woman went for a walk in the Nightcap Ranges at Mt Nardi near Nimbin and around 4.45pm contacted police saying she lost," she said.

"She was very fortunate she was in a location with mobile coverage so Police Rescue and the State Emergency Services were activated.

"The woman was able to provide us with her GPS coordinates via her mobile phone so we were able to help her navigate her way out."

Chief Insp Johnson said the woman was not injured and did not require medical treatment.

However, she said it was a timely reminder not to go bushwalking alone or without notifying anyone of your intentions.

SES Lismore Unit Controller John Ludlow agreed.

Mr Ludlow said SES crews had undertaken searches in the Nightcap Ranges before and he urged people to be more careful.

"Plan your journey so you return well before sundown," he said.

"Let people know where you are going to be and what you are doing."