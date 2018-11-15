Chilling video of brazen gunpoint heist

Incredible CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment two cash-in-transit guards were forced to the ground by armed bandits in a brazen midmorning armoured truck heist in Sydney's southwest earlier this year.

Police have now arrested and charged an alleged getaway driver as new footage was unveiled showing the shocking robbery.

The images show two guards were left lying face down on the pavement with their hands above their heads, after one man in a black balaclava approached them with a rifle and another drove a getaway car.

The brazen robbery occurred in Sydney’s southwest earlier this year. Picture: NSW Police

The cash truck was stopped outside the Clemton Park Shopping Village in Campsie midmorning on April 5 when two gun-wielding men arrived in a silver Volkswagen Golf.

The duo allegedly threatened the truck's two armed guards at rifle-point and stole cash, before fleeing in the car.

Police believe the rifles used were real and similar to SKS automatic weapons.

They allege 35-year-old Christopher Adam Dellacqua was behind the wheel and armed with a gun.

Police released footage of the brazen heist. Picture: NSW Police

A witness at the time recalled seeing one of the men in a black business suit pointing a gun at one of the guards.

CCTV, released by police allegedly shows Mr Dellacqua's armed and masked passenger leaving the car, approaching the security guards and grabbing the bags of money before getting back into the Golf.

Neither guard was injured in the heist.

Detectives have charged an alleged getaway driver. Picture: NSW Police

Mr Dellacqua was arrested in the town of Coonabarabran, NSW on Wednesday after a strike force investigation and charged with robbery armed with a dangerous weapon. Search warrants were then executed at properties in Cambridge Park and Shanes Park in Sydney's west.

Officers at those properties allegedly found two pistols, cash and items relevant to the investigation.

Mr Dellacqua's matter was heard in Coonabarabran Local Court on Wednesday where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He is expected before Central Local Court on November 20.

- with AAP