Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dead whale has washed up on a Tweed Beach. Photo: Surf Life Saving NSW
A dead whale has washed up on a Tweed Beach. Photo: Surf Life Saving NSW
News

Increased shark activity warning after dead whale washes up

Jessica Lamb
6th Oct 2020 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SURF Life Saving NSW have warned beachgoers there are sharks feeding on a whale carcass close to shore at south Casuarina Beach.

Residents are warned to be extra cautious when going to the beach in the Tweed particularly from Salt to Cabarita.

 

A dead whale has washed up on Casuarina Beach. Photo: James Owen
A dead whale has washed up on Casuarina Beach. Photo: James Owen

 

The large dead whale washed up yesterday afternoon and Tweed Shire Council has confirmed they are working with the Department of Primary Industry to remove the carcass.

The council say their preference is to dispose of it at the landfill at Stotts Creek.

twdbeach twdnews whale carcass
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Invasive weed found on the Northern Rivers for first time

        Premium Content Invasive weed found on the Northern Rivers for first time

        News THE invasive weed that can cause severe health reactions in humans and animals.

        'TRULY MAGICAL': Killer whales clearly visible from shore

        Premium Content 'TRULY MAGICAL': Killer whales clearly visible from shore

        News Whale watching tour got up close, but orcas also spotted from land

        Police divers called in to assist search for missing woman

        Premium Content Police divers called in to assist search for missing woman

        News Elizabeth Forman was last seen walking on her macadamia property

        Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

        Premium Content Heatwaves claim more lives than any other natural hazard

        News Heightened risk of dangerous heatwaves, BoM has warned