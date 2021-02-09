Star reveals his family’s heartbreak

Ben Fordham has opened up on the battle being waged by his cousin.

Radio host Ben Fordham has wasted no time nominating one his favourite mums for the inaugural Daily Telegraph Mum of the Year Award.

The 2GB host nominated his cousin Tori Farinella just hours after the award launched.

The Daily Telegraph wants to celebrate all of the state's fabulous mothers, from the hardworking to the heroic, the patient to the persistent, and is calling for nominations.

Ben Fordham has delivered high praise for his cousin as her young son fights for life. Picture: AAP

Mr Fordham said Ms Farinella was one of many who deserved special praise.

"She's a single mum with a beautiful five-year-old boy called Luca who is currently in the fight of his little life.

"Luca has been in hospital since late November and Tori has been a tower of strength.

"She's dedicated every moment of the past few months to easing his pain and trying to reassure him.

"Tori hasn't been home to Wollongong since the night Luca was airlifted to Sydney. She spends her days stroking his head to calm him, rubbing his legs to ease the cramps and whispering motivational messages into his ears.

Tori Farinella, with her son Luca.

"Our family is in awe of what she's done so far and the journey is far from over."

Mr Fordham said Ms Farinella was "just doing what any mum would do but that doesn't make it any less impressive.

"Here's to all the super mums out there! We love you."

