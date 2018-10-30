Menu
White shark spotted at Sawtell Beach.
News

Improving shark surveillance

29th Oct 2018 3:30 PM

DO you think more needs to be done to spot sharks on local beaches?

To improve shark surveillance on NSW beaches, up to $200,000 is available for local beach authorities under the NSW Government's Shark Observation Grant Program.

"For a number of years, the NSW Government has been allocating grants to surf lifesaving organisations and councils to improve shark surveillance," Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"This means lifeguards and beach authorities are better equipped to monitor our beaches, not just for sharks, but also for people in distress to ensure help gets to them as soon as possible.

Funding is available for a range of surveillance measures including observation towers, new observation equipment, emergency evacuation alarms and community systems.

"Applications can be made for new equipment, or to retrofit improvements to existing shark detection infrastructure and joint applications are encouraged.

The Shark Observation Grant Program, previously the Observation Tower Grants program, is administered as part of the Shark Meshing (Bather Protection) Program.

All coastal councils, Surf Life Saving NSW, the Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguards Association and Marine Rescue NSW can apply for funding

Visit goo.gl/b1wXAv

