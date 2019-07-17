Menu
Login
A vote could be forced later this week on whether to remove US president Donald Trump from office following controversial tweets made over the weekend.
A vote could be forced later this week on whether to remove US president Donald Trump from office following controversial tweets made over the weekend.
Politics

"Enough is enough": Impeachment move against Trump

17th Jul 2019 11:00 AM

Texan Democrat Al Green has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, potentially forcing a vote this week on whether to remove the president from office.

The vote in the House of Representatives would come too soon for most Democrats, as a majority of the caucus appears to oppose impeachment, for now.

But Green is seeking to capitalise on a growing sentiment for impeachment in the wake of Trump's racist tweets over the weekend.

Green introduced the measure shortly after the House voted to condemn Trump for tweets that four Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to their home countries. All are Americans.

Green said on Tuesday that Trump was unfit for office and "enough is enough."

Any member of the House can force an impeachment vote. Green has done so twice before, unsuccessfully.

More Stories

donald trump impeachment president social media

Top Stories

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News More than two million Australians are being urged to check their pay slips to ensure they have received a pay rise.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn