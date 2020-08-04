Menu
Killen Falls House at Tintenbar is on the market.
News

Imagine having this spectacular waterfall at your doorstep

Rebecca Lollback
4th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
BUILT on a secluded hill next to one of the most beautiful waterfalls on the Northern Rivers is this stunning five bedroom home.

Located on Killen Falls Drive at Tintenbar, the architect owners have created a masterpiece that works in harmony with its surroundings.

Clean lines in the kitchen and dining areas.
Selling agent Denzil Lloyd from First National Byron said the property had "spectacular views".

"With the main axis of the house aligned to capture the energy and sound of the nearby waterfall, this stunning home exhibits Feng Shui principles of balance and harmony," the listing explains.

"The interior is built around an S-shaped spine which is extensively glazed.

Killen Falls House has an amazing pool.
"This glass corridor emulates the shape of the nearby creek and provides access to all rooms which are hung as boxes on each side.

"These spaces are designed to maximise cross ventilation and to take advantage of the amazing views.

Bedrooms are placed privately around the generous floorplan, the master on its own wing with ensuite and rainforest outlook.

Now that’s an impressive kitchen.
"A fully glazed bathroom, boasting a granite bathtub partially sunk into the floor is a striking feature that gives the owner the feeling of bathing in nature.

"There is also a separate self-contained guest retreat which could double as a business function centre or onsite yoga studio.

His and hers basins in the bathroom.
"Framed by seamless glass panelling, the vast in-ground pool is very inviting.

"Killen Falls House was built with sustainability in mind, utilising non-toxic materials, low VOC finishes, solar panels and incorporating passive design principles.

"Rainwater provides 100 per cent of the water and reed beds have been introduced as a waste management system."

For more information contact Denzil Lloyd from First National Byron on 0481 864 049.

