Images could hold key to fatal hit-and-run

THESE images of a car part could hold the key to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a young mother in Hatton Vale, west of Brisbane.

Police have released the car part images in an appeal to help identify the make and model of the vehicle.

Gatton mother Julie Thomsen, 36, was killed after a car hit her last Saturday night.

"Between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 14, a woman was struck by an unknown vehicle travelling westbound on the Warrego Hwy about 200m east of the Shell service station," police said in a statement today.

"It is believed the 36-year-old Gatton woman was with another person, walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road.

"The woman died at the scene."

Police said they were asking for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may know the driver, to contact police to assist with the investigation.

"The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any information, no matter how small, that could identify the car part, or the vehicle involved," the statement said.

"Anyone who was on the Warrego Highway last Sunday night with dashcam or who may have witnessed something is urged to contact police."