Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A mum has gone from feeling healthy last month to experiencing “the worst joint pain you could imagine” after contracting a virus.
A mum has gone from feeling healthy last month to experiencing “the worst joint pain you could imagine” after contracting a virus.
Health

‘I’m walking like a 90-year-old’: Mum’s virus warning

by Tamara McDonald
8th Dec 2020 7:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Belmont mum debilitated by Ross River virus is pleading with others to protect themselves after she contracted the mosquito-borne disease locally.

Angela Onyschko was diagnosed with the virus on Monday, after experiencing severe joint pain for several weeks.

Ms Onyschko, 42, said she was bitten by a mosquito at her Belmont home last month and began experiencing joint pain about a week later.

She said she believed she had acquired the virus locally as she has not left the region recently, while conditions have been ripe for mosquito breeding.

"I'm walking like a 90-year-old," Ms Onyschko said.

"You can't function."

Ms Onyschko said she was experiencing "the worst joint pain you could imagine".

"It's extreme pain and swelling. If I could describe it in one word, it's crippling," she said.

She said she believed the mosquito that infected her may have come from a creek near her home.

 

 

Angela Onyschko has just been diagnosed with Ross River virus. Picture: Glenn Ferguson
Angela Onyschko has just been diagnosed with Ross River virus. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

 

 

Her diagnosis comes after Victorian deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen issued a warning about mosquito-borne diseases late last month.

Dr van Diemen said Ross River virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the Gippsland Lakes area, while recent weather conditions were favourable to mosquito biting and breeding.

Barwon Health and Ms Onyschko have urged Geelong locals to don protection following the ideal conditions.

According to Department of Health and Human Services data, a single Ross River virus infection case has been recorded for Greater Geelong so far this year, and a total of four in 2019 in the municipality.

A drop came after a surge in cases in 2017, when 66 cases were recorded in Greater Geelong and 93 for the Surf Coast.

 

 

 

 

Barwon Health's department of infectious diseases director Eugene Athan saidrainfall combined with warm weather, as seen in 2017, creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding and population surges.

The Surf Coast Shire last week warned mosquito numbers were on the rise following wet, mild winter and spring weather.

Prof Athan said all parts of Victoria where there were mosquitoes may carry a risk for Ross River virus infection, although the risk is greater in rural and regional Victoria.

"Ross River virus is the most common disease carried by mosquitoes and can cause joint

swelling and pain, fatigue and muscle aches," Prof Athan said.

"A rash and fever may also develop and symptoms may last for months.

"People should limit outdoor activity if lots of mosquitoes are about, wear light-coloured,

loose fitting clothes, and use effective mosquito repellents containing DEET or picaridin."

Prof Athan said if anyone has symptoms or concerns, they should contact their GP for a blood test.

 

 

MORE NEWS

SHOCKING FOOTAGE OF GEELONG WEST CRASH REVEALED

MIDNIGHT OIL TO PLAY CONCERT IN GEELONG

UNIQUELY GEELONG PLAN TO HONOUR POLLY FARMER

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 'I'm walking like a 90-year-old': Geelong mum's virus warning

health ross river virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids recall ‘pain’ after stepdad’s alleged sexual assault

        Premium Content Kids recall ‘pain’ after stepdad’s alleged sexual assault

        News Stepfather allegedly sexually abused three boys from 2017 to 2018.

        SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        Premium Content SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        News Researchers from Southern Cross University are edging towards a breakthrough that...

        Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        Premium Content Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        News A NEW study by the University of Sydney has looked at the impact of CBD and THC on...

        ‘Will it take a death before something is done?’

        Premium Content ‘Will it take a death before something is done?’

        News Concerns about intersection of Bruxner Highway and Sneaths Rd