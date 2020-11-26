‘I’m so sad’: Famous Gold Coast pooch dies

Growing demand for rehabilitation and physio for pets

PRINCESS Pookie, one of the Gold Coast's most famous dogs has died.

The Maltese Shitzu companion of recently retired councillor Dawn Crichlow passed away on November 9 at age 16 after years of poor health.

Ms Crichlow paid tribute to her beloved pet of nine years, describing the dog as a "miracle".

"She was the most special dog in the whole world," the former councillor said.

"She was a miracle but in her last days she wasn't eating at all so I stayed with her, she was my priority."

Dawn Crishlow with her dog Princess Pookie. Picture: Jerad Williams

Princess Pookie was cremated wearing the traditional feathered cloak of princess which was bestowed upon her by a Maori chief as well as a gold coin "so she could afford her fare home."

Pookie was bestowed the title of princess by a Maori chief. Picture: Jerad Williams

Ms Crichlow first met the pet she would later declare to be her "best friend" in 2011 when her husband Desmond was admitted to De Paul Villa retirement home in 2011 after a stroke.

Princess Pookie had been adopted by the retirement home's staff and did not leave Mr Crichlow's bedside during the final two days of his life.

Following his death, she moved in with Cr Crichlow at nights and on weekends but continued to spend time at De Paul Villa during the day.

Princess Pookie was 16 years old. Picture: Jerad Williams

In recent years Princess Pookie had struggled with age-related illnesses including dementia but become well-known in Southport as her owner's constant companion.

Ms Crichlow was often seen pushing it around in a pram and event developed a Princess Pookie product range of olive oil, pale ale, and honey.

A painting of Dawn Crichlow with Princess Pookie by Cecily Kroh, a resident at the De Paul Village Aged Care rest home.

Her cremated remains were taken with the political icon to her holiday home at Inverell in NSW where Ms Crichlow this week found a new pet.

"Her name is Kia, she's seven years old and is the spitting image of Princess Pookie," Ms Crichlow said.

"She's already fitting into the home environment well and is just amazing."

Originally published as 'I'm so sad': Famous Gold Coast pooch dies