’I’m pissed off’: Frustration as son stuck overseas

STRUGGLE: Tim and Nui Gordon have not seen their son Oscar in five months. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

STRUGGLE: Tim and Nui Gordon have not seen their son Oscar in five months. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

THE parents of a five-year-old boy, unable to return to Australia due to the pandemic, are 'pissed off' at Page MP Kevin Hogan for what they perceive as a lack of help from their local member.

Tim and Nui Gordon enlisted the help of Mr Hogan to rescue their son Oscar Gordon, who has been trapped in Thailand for five months due to red tape associated with the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Hogan connected the Gordons with the Department of Home Affairs, which, according to the Gordons, did not mention the need to supply birth certificates with their application to come home until months had passed.

This error prevented Oscar and his grandmother, Pintong Kaennakham, from coming home sooner.

Mr Gordon said he was promised by a member of Kevin Hogan's staff a call from the Department of Home Affairs to explain why the error occurred, except it never came.

"I am very pissed off with him … because whatever he's promised me he hasn't delivered and I think they're hiding the fact they did something wrong," Mr Gordon said.

"I am tempted to open up a Freedom of Information request because I said to him, 'who did you talk to in Home Affairs? What advice did you get? Because it was wrong."

Five-year-old Oscar Gordon of Goonellabah has been stuck in Thailand for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gordon said they had been left in the dark by Mr Hogan's office.

"We're supposed to get a phone call from one of their senior advisers (Department of Home Affairs) and it hasn't happened and there's been no follow up from Kevin Hogan's office to see … nothing."

In response, Kevin Hogan has said his office were under the impression the department of Home Affairs would be in contact.

"We were advised a representative from the ministers office would make contact with the family. It's disappointing this did not happen. That being said, the ministers office has been, and is still, very aware of Oscar's situation."

Mr Hogan also said the office had been in regular contact with the Gordons during this situation.

"We have had numerous phone conversations and emails with the minister's office and Oscar's family."

"We understand the family's frustration, this has been exacerbated by the cap on entries to Australia. We are very hopeful the flight on August 9 happens."